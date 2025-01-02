Pipe Repair Works May Cause Water Disruptions in Several Areas



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Residents and businesses in areas from Jalan Kecil Birau to Kampung Luagan Timbaran are advised to prepare for potential water supply disruptions or low water pressure. The interruptions are due to ongoing repair works on a leaked pipe at Jalan Tutong, near Simpang 344, Kampung Birau. The repairs commenced at 2 p.m. and will continue until the work is completed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the repair works are crucial to address the leakage and restore normal water supply to the affected areas. Authorities are working diligently to complete the repairs as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to the public. Residents in affected areas may experience reduced water pressure or temporary interruptions in their water supply during this period.

For those in need of water supply during the disruption, a water tanker service is available. Residents can request a water tanker by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123. This service aims to provide support and ensure that affected

households and businesses have access to water while the repair works are underway.