Pipe Repair Causes Water Supply Disruption in Jalan Sedaman

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: Repair works on a leaked pipe at Jalan Sedaman are currently underway, leading to potential disruptions in water supply or reduced water pressure in some areas. The affected locations include RPN Kampung Meragang, Jalan Sedaman, and the surrounding areas.



According to Radio Television Brunei, residents affected by the disruption can request water tankers by contacting 123. Additionally, the Public Works Department has placed blue tanks at the RPN Kampung Meragang recreation park to assist those impacted by the water supply issues.

2 days ago

