Philippines’ DOH Advances Healthcare Accessibility and Quality Nationwide

San Fernando City, Pampanga - The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has been making significant strides in enhancing healthcare services across the country. This effort is part of the DOH's commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Filipinos.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the DOH's focus in 2023 has been on establishing advanced medical facilities, particularly in provincial areas. These facilities aim to provide state-of-the-art healthcare services to the population. One of the notable achievements includes the opening of the Catheterization Laboratory (CathLab) at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga. This lab, which began serving patients on March 24, offers a range of interventional cardiac and non-cardiac procedures.

The CathLab was completed in just 120 days through the Health Facilities Enhancement Program in coordination with provincial and local government units. It received funding from a PHP1-billion budget allocated to the hospital in 2013 for equipment and infrastructure. The lab currently caters to a variety of medical needs beyond cardiac procedures.

Another significant development is the commencement of the Clark Multi Specialty Medical Center construction on July 17, a collaborative effort involving the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, the Clark Development Corporation, Pampanga's local government units, and the private sector, including the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. This center is expected to host specialized departments for heart, kidney, cancer, and pediatric care.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa's visit on October 26 and 27 to various facilities in the Eastern Visayas region, including the Biliran Provincial Hospital and the Eastern Visayas Medical Center, underscored the department's dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure. Secretary Herbosa reviewed the construction of new facilities and assessed operational challenges, best practices, and innovations.

In an initiative to serve the marginalized population, the DOH launched the "Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat" (Lab for All) caravan on June 27 in Santa Cruz, Laguna. This project, championed by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, offers free consultations, x-rays, laboratory services, and medicines to provincial residents. Previous caravans have been held in various cities, including those in Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Baguio City.

Furthermore, the DOH has been instrumental in advocating for the creation of a council to oversee the Universal Health Care (UHC) law's implementation. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved this plan in October, with the DOH chairing the council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government serving as the co-chair. The council aims to monitor fund utilization and improve local health systems, involving multiple government agencies.

Since 2021, 71 local government units have committed to integrating their health systems as part of the UHC Integration Sites initiative. Five of these sites are currently conducting trials as primary care provider networks.

Looking ahead to 2024, Secretary Herbosa revealed plans to modernize the DOH, focusing on establishing ambulatory primary care centers equipped with comprehensive medical facilities. This initiative aims to alleviate congestion in larger hospitals and ensure equitable healthcare access. The DOH's 2024 goals include increasing childhood immunization coverage, reducing undernutrition and maternal mortality, and addressing non-communicable diseases and road safety concerns, particularly those related to motorcycle accidents.