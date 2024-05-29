Philippines Bolsters Preparations for Upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Germany

MANILA — The Philippine delegation is intensifying preparations for their participation in the 60th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB60) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) scheduled to take place in Bonn, Germany from June 3 to 13. This effort includes a series of interagency meetings aimed at refining strategies and evaluating past outcomes to enhance negotiation tactics at the upcoming global climate discussions.

According to Philippines News Agency, these meetings facilitate critical discussions among various national agencies to solidify approaches for handling potential challenges and ensuring effective representation of the Philippines' interests in the climate change dialogue. Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, Vice Chairperson and Executive Director of the CCC and Head of Delegation, underscored the importance of thorough and ongoing communication to navigate the complex negotiation processes successfully.

The Philippine delegation, as part of the G77 group of developing countries, seeks to leverage collective support and resources to advance their stance on climate issues effectively. Secretary Borje highlighted the alignment of the delegation’s efforts with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directives to assert the Philippines' principled views on climate change issues at the international level.

The preparatory meetings have involved representatives from various government sectors, including finance, foreign affairs, agriculture, energy, environment, economic development, labor, and communications, demonstrating a comprehensive national effort to address global climate challenges.