MANILA — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reaffirmed on Wednesday that Philippine fisherfolk will persist in their fishing activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) despite a unilateral fishing ban imposed by China. BFAR Spokesperson Nazario Briguera, aligning with the Department of Foreign Affairs' position, emphasized the Philippines' sovereign rights over its territorial waters, dismissing the legal standing of the foreign ban.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippines enforces its own fishing moratorium from November 1 to January 31 annually and will continue to uphold this regulation independently. He assured continued governmental support for the local fisherfolk through various programs and aid, emphasizing the strategic importance of the WPS for the country's fishing industry.

The region not only provides livelihoods to approximately 385,000 registered fisherfolk but also contributes significantly to the nation's marine capture fisheries, accounting for 11.87 percent of total production. Amidst the ongoing disputes, Briguera also noted a recent price increase in galunggong (round scad) due to supply disruptions following Typhoon Aghon, with expectations for prices to stabilize as conditions improve.