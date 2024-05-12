Philippine Communications Office Partners with Social Media Firms to Combat Misinformation

Manila—The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) of the Philippines has collaborated with major social media platforms to address the challenge of misinformation and disinformation. The initiative was launched during the UniComm 2024 event held at the Bayleaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila this Saturday.

According to Philippine News Agency, Emerald Ridao, the collaboration aims to curb the spread of false information about government programs and personnel. In her speech at the gathering, Ridao highlighted the increasing prevalence of misinformation campaigns and expressed hope that the partnership would effectively tackle these issues within the digital domain.

The event featured a 'Tech Talks' session with representatives from Meta, Google, and TikTok. These officials shared their strategies and insights on combating misinformation. Meta's public policy associate manager, Genixon David, emphasized the importance of securing social media accounts by using strong, unique passwords and avoiding personal information such as names or birthdays.

Yves Gonzales, head of government affairs at Google, explained that YouTube actively prevents the spread of harmful medical misinformation by adhering to guidelines set by local health authorities and the World Health Organization. Gonzales also discussed YouTube's role in providing a platform for public expression and content creation.

Toff Rada, TikTok's head of public policy for the Philippines and Malaysia, stressed the importance of fostering critical thinking among users to enable them to discern between accurate and misleading content.

The conference also addressed specific challenges faced by government agencies, such as account hacking and the spread of fake news. Discussions included proposals for reducing these risks, such as minimizing the reporting of hacked accounts and promoting critical thinking skills.