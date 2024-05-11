Philippine Coast Guard Lauds TV Host Vice Ganda for Promoting National Unity in West Philippine Sea Issue

Quezon City, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has commended television host Vice Ganda for his role in raising awareness about the ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the challenges posed by foreign intrusions into Philippine waters. The endorsement came during a news forum held on Saturday in Quezon City, where PCG spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, highlighted the importance of national unity in these critical times.

According to Philippines News Agency, Vice Ganda’s recent video, which has gone viral on TikTok with seven million views, serves as a poignant reminder of the need for solidarity among Filipinos, regardless of their sector of society. "Maybe, this is the right time for us to realize that whether you are in the government or the private sector, we should always side with the Philippines," Tarriela stated, emphasizing the universal relevance of the message across all social statuses.

In the video titled 'Piliin Natin ang Pilipinas' (Choose the Philippines), Vice Ganda showcases various Philippine destinations before transitioning to more serious national issues such as traffic, jeepney modernization, environmental concerns, and aggressive actions by the China Coast Guard against Filipino vessels. The video concludes dramatically with Vice Ganda crawling through sand to clutch a Philippine flag, underscoring his commitment to the nation with the words, "Tough fight but I will always fight for you, Philippines."

This expression of patriotism comes at a time when the PCG is actively bolstering its presence in the WPS to counter Chinese activities. The Coast Guard has reported sightings of Chinese maritime militias, as well as vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard, particularly around the nearby Sabina Shoal, which is located approximately 75 nautical miles from mainland Palawan. This location is closer to the Philippines compared to other contested areas such as Ayungin Shoal.

The PCG continues to navigate these geopolitical tensions by reinforcing its surveillance and defense efforts in the region, aiming to protect the rights and livelihoods of Filipino troops and fisherfolk active in these waters.