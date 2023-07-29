PH lifters open Asian Youth, Junior Championships with 4 golds

The Philippines kicked off its campaign in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on a high note on Saturday, winning four gold medals at the Gautam Buddha University in New Delhi, India. Prince Keil delos Santos of Angono, Rizal topped the snatch (94kg), placed second in the clean and jerk (116kg), and was awarded the gold medal in total (210kg) in the Youth men's 49kg category. Eros Borres of Cebu City was ranked first in the clean and jerk after finishing third in snatch. He had to settle for the silver medal in total (210kg) as Delos Santos was successful in his first attempt. Alexsandra Diaz (W40kg) of Mampang, Zamboanga City contributed three medals in the Youth women's 40kg category -- gold in snatch, (57kg), bronze in clean and jerk (66kg) and silver in total (123kg). 'With four golds, three silvers and two bronzes in the first day in two events, what more can we ask for? Hard work pays off. We're ready now for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics!' Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Saturday. Meanwhile, Zamboanga City bets Rose Jean Ramos and Angeline Colonia are scheduled to see action in the Junior women's 45kg category. Ramos pocketed three silver medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea last May. She ruled the World Youth Weightlifting Championships twice. Also in the Junior division line-up are Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Vanessa Sarno (W71kg), Rosegie Ramos and Lovely Inan (W49kg), while Jhodie Peralta (W49kg), Rosalinda Faustino (W5kg) and Christian Rodriguez (M67kg) are entered in the Youth division. Albert Ian de los Santos (M61kg) is entered in both Youth and Junior divisions. The Youth division is for athletes 13 to 17 years old while the Junior division is for 15 to 20 years old. The athletes are accompanied by coaches Patrick Lee, Roberto Colonia, Joe Patrick Diaz, Allen Jayfrus Diaz and Kelly Kay Rojas. The Philippines bagged 15 medals, including three golds from Sarno, during the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year. The other medalists were Faustino (3 golds), Rosegie Ramos (3 golds), Colonia (2 golds, 1 silver), Rose Jean Ramos (4 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze) and Prince Keil Delos Santos (2 bronzes). Prince Keil Delos Santos, Borres, Colonia, Faustino and Albert Ian Delos Santos won gold medals at the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships in Durres, Albania in March

Source: Philippines News Agency