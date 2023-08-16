PH, Ethiopia eye cooperation on trade, tech, air linkage

The Philippines and Ethiopia are eyeing to advance their ties by forging possible partnerships in various fields, including trade, technology and air linkages. This developed after Ethiopian Ambassador Dessie Dalkie Dukamo presented his credentials to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Tuesday. During the presentation of his credentials, Dukamo told Marcos that the Philippines and Ethiopia could explore cooperation on trade, transfer of technology and other exchanges. He said Philippine businessmen could consider investing in Ethiopia's industrial area, adding that they could share their expertise in manufacturing, especially in electronics. Ethiopia, Dukamo said, is not just a large country in Africa but also serves as 'a gateway in that region.' 'It's geographically located bridging the Middle East and the rest of Africa and also Western countries. So, if Filipino businessmen come and invest in Ethiopia, it's possible to take advantage of Africa market,' he said. Dukamo also expressed optimism about the possible establishment of air linkages between Ethiopia and the Philippines to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in various fields. Marcos agreed that the two countries should elevate their ties. 'Let's work on that. Let that be the first job that we give ourselves. We make that connection easier. I think it's never a bad thing to start with people-to-people relations that are always so important,' Marcos said. 'Sometimes, I say that foreign diplomacy is best conducted by ordinary people rather than diplomats, which I'm sure you're happy about. Because we are proud of our citizens. They are all good ambassadors for our country. Any good contact for us is necessarily a good thing.' Dukamo, who also serves as Advisor of Agriculture and Irrigation to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, also acknowledged the Philippines' move to put a premium on the agriculture sector to spur economic growth. He said Ethiopia also recognizes the Philippines' development trajectory, as well as the Filipino worker's dedication, hard work and discipline. 'We know how the Philippines is growing from traditional agriculture to services and manufacturing industry, especially in the area of technical and vocational training. The way how the Philippines makes its people… skilled and dedicated and productive,' Dukamo said. 'We know well the Philippines through its workers. We are so grateful and we can share a lot in the area of trade and industry. From the fastest-growing economy, we can share a lot. Ethiopia is also now growing larger, step by step (becoming) a large country and the largest economy in East Africa with huge potential in trade and investment.' The Philippines and Ethiopia formally established diplomatic relations on Feb. 7, 1977. Since the establishment of their bilateral relations, the two nations have signed two agreements - the Air Services signed on Oct. 8, 2014 and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Establishment of a Bilateral Consultations Mechanism between the Philippines and Ethiopia inked on Oct. 11, 2016. Other pending agreements being considered are on information and communications technology; promotion and protection of investments; labor cooperation; visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passport holders; culture and tourism; and taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion. Based on the 2022 record on Philippines-Ethiopia trade, the two-way export between the two countries amounted to USD3.13 million, while imports reached USD 0.26 million, totaling USD3.39 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency