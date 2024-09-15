PCG suspends sea travels in Surigao, Dinagat

BUTUAN CITY - The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday halted sea travels due to the prevailing strong to gale force winds associated with the southwest monsoon affecting most parts of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands. The Coast Guard Stations (CGS) in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao Islands issued their respective sea travel suspensions for vessels and watercraft with 250 gross tonnages and below. 'Winds with speeds of 53 to 63 kilometers per hour are expected over the coastal and sea areas of Surigao del Norte,' the CGS Surigao del Norte said. It added rough to very rough sea conditions would also prevail in the area with waves reaching 3.7 to 4.5 meters in height. The respective CGS in the area also warned residents in coastal communities to be vigilant and take necessary precautions against strong winds and high waves. Fishermen were also advised to avoid venturing out to sea while beachgoers are discouraged from swimming amidst the prevailing unfa vorable weather conditions. Source: Philippines News Agency