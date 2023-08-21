PBBM urges Filipinos to unite as PH commemorates Ninoy Aquino Day

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined the nation in commemorating Ninoy Aquino Day on Monday and encouraged the public to set aside political differences and unite for the country's welfare and progress.

'I stand united with all Filipinos worldwide in commemorating the Ninoy Aquino Day. By standing for his beliefs and fighting for battles he deemed right, he became an example of being relentless and resolute for many Filipinos,' Marcos said in his message.

'In our purposive quest for a more united and prosperous Philippines, let us transcend political barriers that hamper us from securing the comprehensive welfare and advancement of our beloved people,' he added.

Marcos said love for the nation is the compass that will help the country foster a harmonious environment.

'Let us allow this compelling force to promote collaboration, celebrate diversity, and create a society that is teeming with vitality and inspiration,' he said.

In his message, Marcos also urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the "indomitable spirit" of former Senator Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr. who was shot at the tarmac of the Manila International Airport, now named after him, on this day in 1983 upon returning from the US.

'As we take measured yet realistic strides towards progress, let us allow our steadfast spirit to drive us to uplift every Filipino and build an inclusive and more progressive Philippines,' he said.

In accordance with Republic Act 9256, the 21st day of August each year is declared as Ninoy Aquino Day

Source: Philippines News Agency