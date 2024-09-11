PBBM names retired police general new BCDA chief

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) Secretary-General Thompson Lantion as the new chairman of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez confirmed Lantion's appointment to Palace reporters on Tuesday. A retired police general, Lantion will replace Delfin Lorenzana as BCDA chief following the latter's decision to "go to private life." In a statement, Lorenzana congratulated Lantion, his fellow cavalier of the Philippine Military Academy Class '69, for his appointment. 'With decades of government experience and tested leadership, I am confident that Chairman Lantion will be able to sustain - if not surpass - the progress that we have made in BCDA,' Lorenzana said. He also thanked Marcos for the opportunity to lead BCDA for last three years. 'Let me also thank BCDA's key stakeholders from the private sector who have partnered with us in spurring national development,' he said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News agency