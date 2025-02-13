Passing Out Parade Ceremony Highlights Commitment to Community Protection



Gadong: The role and responsibility of police personnel is not just to tackle crime, but also act as protectors to the community, maintain the country’s peace and security, and uphold justice regardless of race. The matter was emphasised during the Passing Out Parade Ceremony, 13th February morning, for Police Constable Male Recruits and Women Squad 1/2023.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Zulhusam bin Haji Abdul Samad, Acting Permanent Secretary for Security and Law at the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the core values of the police force, which include integrity, high compatibility, and discipline, as well as always upholding the concept of Malay Islamic Monarchy, must be applied while carrying out their duties.





The ceremony celebrated 86 recruits who completed 8 months and 13 days of basic police training. The event was also attended by DCP Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Sulaiman bin Alidin, Acting Commissioner of Police, Royal Brunei Police Force. The ceremony took place at the Police Training Centre in Gadong.

