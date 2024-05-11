Pangasinan Opens Second Malasakit Center to Aid Indigent Patients

Rosales, Pangasinan — The second Malasakit Center in Pangasinan province, aimed at aiding poor and indigent patients by streamlining access to government medical assistance programs, is now operational at the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Trauma and Medical Center. This center marks the 165th of its kind in the Philippines, further expanding the reach of this initiative within the Ilocos Region under the Department of Health.

According to Philippines News Agency, a medical officer at DOH-CHD-1, in an interview on Saturday, the Malasakit Center is designed to function as a one-stop shop. It brings together services from various government agencies, including the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). This setup is intended to eliminate the need for multiple visits and extensive paperwork for those seeking medical and financial assistance. "This is a one-stop-shop for poor or indigent patients who are in need of financial and medical assistance. There is also an express lane for persons with disabilities and senior citizens," Dr. Bobis explained.

The Malasakit Centers program was conceived by Senator Christopher Lawrence Go and was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he authored. During the inauguration program on Friday, Senator Go emphasized the goal of the program: "We want to make medical services accessible to the people, especially those most in need."

Other Malasakit Centers in the region are located at Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center in San Fernando City, La Union; Mariano Marcos Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, Ilocos Norte; Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; and Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital Gabriela Silang in Vigan City. To date, the DOH reports that Malasakit Centers have assisted over 10 million Filipinos.

Romel Aguilar, the information officer of nearby Asingan town, highlighted the center's importance to local residents. "The family members of indigent patients can now transact with the different concerned government agencies for financial assistance for their hospital bills and medical needs," he noted.

Additionally, on the same day as the center's inauguration, the DSWD and Cooperative Development Authority provided further assistance to 500 displaced workers and 22 local cooperatives in Rosales town.