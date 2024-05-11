PAGASA Issues Heat Index Warnings for 27 Philippine Areas

MANILA - The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a warning for dangerous heat index levels expected in 27 areas across the Philippines this Saturday. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions due to the anticipated high heat index, which can significantly affect body temperature and health.

According to Philippines News Agency, the areas forecasted to experience heat index values ranging from 42°C to 46°C include NAIA Pasay City in Metro Manila at 42°C, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte at 44°C, and Virac in Catanduanes, where the index is expected to reach a peak of 46°C. Other notable areas include Dagupan City in Pangasinan at 45°C and Puerto Princesa City in Palawan at 44°C. These conditions occur when high relative humidity combines with the air temperature, making the perceived temperature much hotter than the actual air temperature.

PAGASA advises the public to minimize time spent outdoors, especially during midday when the sun is at its peak. It is also recommended to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. For those who need to be outside, using umbrellas, wearing hats, and light, long-sleeved clothing can help reduce sun exposure.

In addition to the heat index warning, the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Isabela and Aurora. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, primarily due to easterly winds.

Overall, the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, contributing to general weather conditions across the regions.