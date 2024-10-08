PAGASA declares end of ‘habagat’; rain showers expected Tuesday



MANILA: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced on Monday night the end of “habagat” or southwest monsoon season.

“The country is now transitioning to the northeast monsoon season, which may be apparent and declared in the coming weeks,” the weather bureau said.

The northeast monsoon also called “amihan” will bring cold and dry air in the coming months.

Meanwhile, most areas in the country will experience isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

Bicol Region and Quezon, however, will have scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

It added that the easterlies will likewise cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora.

The rest of the country will have isolated

rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the low pressure area last spotted 305 km. west of Coron, Palawan will likely dissipate within the day.

Source: Philippines News Agency