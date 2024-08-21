P3-B allotted for octogenarians, nonagenarians, centenarians in 2025

MANILA: The government has allocated about PHP3 billion for the cash gifts to elderly Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, 95, and 100 in the proposed 2025 national budget, a lawmaker said on Wednesday. In a statement, Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo said the PHP3 billion proposed allocation for next year would cover the PHP100,000 cash gift for 1,730 new centenarians amounting to PHP173 million, while the remaining allocation will be used to pay for the PHP10,000 grant for octogenarians and nonagenarians. 'Based on the 2025 National Expenditure Program, the government intends to spend up to PHP3 billion for the initial implementation of the Expanded Centenarians Law,' Rillo said. Through the expanded Centenarian Act, senior citizens aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, will receive a PHP10,000 cash incentive for every age milestone and will still receive PHP100,000 upon reaching 100 years old. He encouraged the elderly covered by the law to register to receive the grants next year. Rillo noted that the National Commission of Senior Citizens is working with local government units, the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, for the online registration. 'We would encourage all families to register their elderly members online with the National Commission of Senior Citizens, which runs the Elderly Data Management System that will help facilitate payments of the PHP10,000 cash gift,' he said. The original Centenarian Law previously covered only Filipinos who turned 100 years old. The average life expectancy in the Philippines is about 72 years, according to the United Nations. Source: Philippines News agency

