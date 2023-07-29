P3.5-M shabu seized, 2 suspects nabbed in Iloilo buy-bust

Authorities seized about 515 grams of shabu valued at PHP3.5 million and arrested two suspects following a buy-bust in Sta. Barbara, Iloilo on Saturday. In an interview, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) acting spokesperson Brad Abonado said they received information over a month ago about the operation of a certain 'Ruiz.' Together with the Sta. Barbara Municipal Police Station, PDEA conducted the operation leading to the arrest of two suspects aged 36 and 33, both residents of Iloilo City. They are former detainees at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City for homicide and Correctional Institution for Women for a similar illegal drug case 'It's a big recovery. If I'm not mistaken, this is the biggest so far in Iloilo. Probably they are the source of street-level pushers in the city and neighboring provinces,' said Abonado. Abonado said they are determining how the female suspect was released from prison. 'Most probably there was a plea bargaining agreement or her case was dismissed,' he said. The suspects are in the custodial facility of the PDEA and will be subjected to a drug test to determine if they are using drugs

Source: Philippines News Agency