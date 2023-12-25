Over PHP13 Million Worth of Shabu Seized in Christmas Eve Anti-Drug Operation in Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines - A Christmas Eve anti-drug sting operation in Cebu City resulted in the seizure of PHP13.6 million worth of shabu. Angelo Florex, an 18-year-old individual, was arrested in the operation led by the Police Regional Office-7's Drug Enforcement Unit. Lt. Col. Jomar Dela Cerna, chief of the unit, confirmed that the operation took place on Sunday night at Barangay San Nicolas.

According to Philippines News Agency, Following extensive surveillance, Florex was apprehended with two kilos of suspected shabu. He is currently detained at Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. and will face drug charges. This operation comes on the heels of another significant drug bust on December 22, where PHP20.4 million worth of shabu was confiscated from Jerome Abanto, a resident of Barangay Ermita, in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.