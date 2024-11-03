Opportunities to Develop Socio-Economy of Residents.



Temburong: The Temburong District Officer, through the Licensing and Enforcement Division, is providing opportunities for residents to enhance the socio-economic landscape by organizing the ‘Tamu Mingguan’ at Tamu Aneka Bangar Town, Temburong. ‘Tamu Mingguan’, which begins at 6 AM every Sunday, aims to increase the appeal of Bangar Town by fostering economic activities. It offers entrepreneurs a platform to sell their products directly and encourages new entrepreneurs to engage in business or enterprises.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the Bangar Town Temporary Market has been relocated to Tamu Aneka Bangar Town as of November 1st. This initiative is expected to make the ‘Tamu Mingguan’ more vibrant, drawing people to procure basic necessities while simultaneously bolstering the local economy.