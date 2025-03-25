Operasi Ursa Heal 2 Leads to Arrests and Drug Seizures in Tutong District



Tutong: 20 individuals aged between 18 and 52 were detained for further investigation as they were believed to be involved in drug abuse and trafficking with a total seizure of 19.33 grammes of Syabu. The arrests were made as a result of ‘Operasi Ursa Heal 2’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB in collaboration with the Internal Security Department and the Royal Customs and Excise Department on the 18th of March 2025. The operation, which involved 164 personnel, focused on drug dealers and users in the RPN Kampung Bukit Beruang area, Tutong District. It was a follow-up to the operations carried out in June and July last year.





According to Radio Television Brunei, also seized were modified drug paraphernalia; a mobile phone believed to be used in drug trafficking activities and equipment believed to be used to package drugs such as digital scales, empty transparent plastic baggies, and scissors.





One of the arrested individuals will also be investigated under Section 3A, Misuse of Drugs Act, Chapter 27 for possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of distribution, and if convicted with the amount of drugs seized, can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and 15 whippings as well as a minimum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and 5 whippings. The individual involved is a repeat offender and has a case pending prosecution.





As a result of the inspection at the scene, various contraband items were also found including several cartons of cigarettes, vapes, and vape juice. The case has been handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation.

