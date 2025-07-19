BusinessEconomy

OpenAI Launches $50 Million Fund to Support Nonprofits and Community Organizations

2 days ago


San francisco: ChatGPT maker OpenAI is launching a $50 million fund to support nonprofit and community organizations, the artificial intelligence company said on Friday. The fund is the first action following a recommendations report from the San Francisco-based company’s nonprofit commission, which was formed in April to guide OpenAI’s philanthropic efforts.

According to Radio Television Brunei, OpenAI has been working to revamp its corporate structure, which it says is necessary in order to continue raising the massive amounts of capital needed to stay competitive in the AI arms race, a move it is trying to balance with its founding mission, as a nonprofit, to develop AI for the public good.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Tesla IT Executive Takes Over Sales Role Amidst Decline in Sales

2 days ago

Crypto Sector Breaches $4 Trillion in Market Value During Pivotal Week

2 days ago

Abandoning EU’s 2035 Zero-Emission Car Target Would Risk 1 Million Jobs, Study Says

2 weeks ago

CoreWeave to Buy Core Scientific in $9 Billion Deal to Meet AI Power Needs

2 weeks ago
Back to top button