OpenAI Launches $50 Million Fund to Support Nonprofits and Community Organizations



San francisco: ChatGPT maker OpenAI is launching a $50 million fund to support nonprofit and community organizations, the artificial intelligence company said on Friday. The fund is the first action following a recommendations report from the San Francisco-based company’s nonprofit commission, which was formed in April to guide OpenAI’s philanthropic efforts.

According to Radio Television Brunei, OpenAI has been working to revamp its corporate structure, which it says is necessary in order to continue raising the massive amounts of capital needed to stay competitive in the AI arms race, a move it is trying to balance with its founding mission, as a nonprofit, to develop AI for the public good.