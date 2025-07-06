Open Golf Championship Prize Presentation



Bandar seri begawan: Awangku Syakir bin Pengiran Haji Alli and Dayang Almas Syadwanie binti Khamis were crowned champions of the 34th Pantai Mentiri Amateur Open Golf Championship. The 3-day championship came to a close with a prize presentation ceremony, 6th July afternoon. Prizes were presented by Pengiran Haji Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary for Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Over 100 golfers from Brunei Darussalam, Sabah and Sarawak joined the championship held at Pantai Mentiri Golf Club.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event attracted participants from various regions, showcasing the growing interest in golf within the local and neighboring communities. The championship provided a platform for amateur golfers to compete and demonstrate their skills in a friendly yet competitive environment. The participation of golfers from different areas also highlighted the event’s significance in fostering sportsmanship and camaraderie among golf enthusiasts.





The prize presentation ceremony was a fitting conclusion to the championship, celebrating the achievements of the participants and recognizing their efforts over the three days of competition. The presence of Pengiran Haji Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan at the prize presentation underscored the importance of sports and cultural activities in promoting community engagement and healthy lifestyles.

