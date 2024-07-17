Brunei News Gazette

News for a Better Future

General

Oil Companies to Implement Price Rollback on July 16 Amid Global Market Shifts

Byadmin

Jul 15, 2024

MANILA — Motorists in the Philippines can expect a reduction in fuel prices starting July 16, as oil companies plan to cut pump prices due to declining crude oil costs on the global market. This adjustment breaks a four-week streak of rising fuel costs.

According to Philippines News Agency, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Petro Gazz, PTT, Seaoil, and Shell, gasoline prices will decrease by PHP0.60 per liter, and diesel will see a reduction of PHP0.95 per liter. These companies have also indicated that kerosene prices will drop by PHP1.15 per liter. The move follows recent inflation data from China, which showed a lower than expected rate of 0.2 percent, suggesting weak consumer confidence and potential economic stimulus measures by the Chinese government to invigorate demand.

Additional data from the Department of Energy highlights that despite the upcoming price cuts, there has been a significant net increase in fuel prices year-to-date, with gasoline up by PHP10.85 per liter, diesel by PHP9.05 per liter, and kerosene by PHP2.35 per liter.

By admin

Related Post

General

DPWH Advances 74 Infrastructure Projects Under President Marcos Jr.’s Flagship Program

Jul 15, 2024 admin
General

BARMM’s Newly Created Municipal Officials Sworn in by Chief Minister Ebrahim

Jul 15, 2024 admin
General

National University and Adamson University Secure Spots in Asiabasket Semifinals

Jul 15, 2024 admin

You missed

General

Oil Companies to Implement Price Rollback on July 16 Amid Global Market Shifts

July 15, 2024 admin
General

Oil Companies to Implement Price Rollback on July 16 Amid Global Market Shifts

July 15, 2024 admin
General

Biden Urges Unity and Calm in Wake of Assassination Attempt on Trump

July 15, 2024 admin
General

Biden Urges Unity and Calm in Wake of Assassination Attempt on Trump

July 15, 2024 admin