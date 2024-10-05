Oct. 15 declared Nat’l Pregnancy, Infant Loss Remembrance Day



MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared Oct. 15 of every year as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Proclamation 700, signed by Marcos on Oct. 2, emphasizes the importance of designating a specific day to increase awareness and provide comprehensive support for families affected by pregnancy and infant loss by offering mental health services, community programs, and informed health care guidance.

‘Pregnancy and infant loss, including miscarriage and stillbirth, are influenced by factors, such as maternal age, prior losses, health conditions, lifestyle, and maternity care, and have affected many Filipino families emotionally and psychologically,’ the proclamation read.

‘The observance of the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day shall also honor and remember the infants lost during or shortly after pregnancy, and acknowledge the mothers and their families who have suffered through these losses.’

Proclamation 700, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on

Oct. 2, repealed Proclamation 586, which declared March 25 of every year as the ‘Day of the Unborn.’

Under Proclamation 700, the Department of Health (DOH) is directed to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The DOH is also tasked to identify the programs, activities, and projects for the observance of the annual event.

All other government agencies and offices, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, are directed to participate and render necessary support for the effective implementation of the proclamation.

Local government units, non-government organizations, professional associations, and the private sector are encouraged to give support. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency