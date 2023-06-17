OCD wants 6-km danger zones to be declared as nat’l parks

An official of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Saturday a measure is being considered to make areas vulnerable to natural disasters, particularly volcanic eruptions, declared as national parks. Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, at a forum in Quezon City, said the measure would address issues concerning evacuation every time an active volcano like Mayon acts up. The proposal came up just recently when government agencies held a situational briefing in Albay over the continued restiveness of Mayon volcano, affecting thousands. Nepomuceno said it was during the meeting when calls were made that people should no longer be allowed to live within the volcano's 6-km. permanent danger zone. 'If it's possible, the area will be declared as (a) national park, where people are barred from residing in these areas,' he said. 'The proposal was discussed during our visit in Albay to assess the situation of those that have been evacuated, to see what was needed, and also the activity of Mayon volcano.' Nepomuceno added that they are checking if there is a law or pending measure related to the proposal. He said should the proposed plan materialize, this must cover all areas where active volcanoes exist. Meanwhile, Nepomuceno reported that more than 9,000 families from different barangays have been evacuated so far, and are temporarily living in 22 evacuation centers located in several areas. About PHP35 million worth of assistance has been released to aid the evacuees. 'This is excluding the assistance provided by the local government units. The national government is here to assist them (LGUs),' he said. About PHP1.3 billion worth of assistance, such as food, non-food items, and other essentials, are on standby. Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that it is also monitoring three other volcanoes - Taal Volcano in Batangas, Mount Kanlaon in Negros Occidental, and Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon - as they have been showing restiveness. The country has 24 active volcanoes. Asked if there ever was an incident when several volcanoes erupted at the same time, Phivolcs officer in charge Teresito Bacolcol said, 'There's none, but there's always a chance that three to five volcanoes may act up.' Mayon has been on alert level 3 since June 8. The alert level was raised due to the volcano's high level of unrest and the possibility of a hazardous eruption.

Source: Philippines News Agency