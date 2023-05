Obama among 500 Americans banned from Russia

An additional 500 American citizens, including former US president Barack Obama, have been indefinitely barred from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. Among the newly blacklisted are significant figures, officials, lawmakers, experts, and heads of military-industrial companies, the ministry said in a statement. Moscow said the travel ban was introduced in response to repeatedly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the administration of US President Joe Biden. "It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will be left without a strong reaction," the ministry said.

Source: Philippines News Agency