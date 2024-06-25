Brunei News Gazette

NPC Expels Mayor Alice Guo Amid Multiple Legal Challenges

Jun 23, 2024


BAMBAN, TARLAC – The Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) has officially expelled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo from its membership, compounding the legal troubles facing the local chief executive. Guo is currently under a six-month suspension ordered by the Ombudsman, effective May 31, and is also facing charges related to human trafficking.



According to Philippines News Agency, addressed to Tarlac Governor Susan Yap who had petitioned for Guo’s removal, the decision was communicated to Guo by party secretary general Mark Llandro Mendoza, who also serves as the Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs. The party’s letter emphasized that the NPC would not condone unlawful acts or improprieties by its members that could damage the party’s principles.



The troubles for Mayor Guo escalated with the filing of a qualified human trafficking complaint by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG). This action was part of a larger investigation involving former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan, and several other individuals linked to three companies and offshore gaming operations. The allegations stem from a March raid on the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub, Zun Yuan Technology Inc., in Bamban.



Among those implicated with Guo are Huang Zhiyang, Zhang Ruijin, and Baoying Li, who are also connected to significant financial crimes in China and Singapore, respectively. With ongoing investigations, an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order is expected to be issued against Guo and her co-respondents within the next week.



In addition to these charges, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has indicated it will scrutinize Guo’s financial declarations. BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. stated that if discrepancies are found between declared income and accumulated wealth, charges of tax evasion might be pursued against Guo and associated conspirators.



This series of legal challenges follows an earlier decision by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who instructed the National Police Commission to initiate proceedings to strip Guo of control over local police, citing strong evidence of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty. Guo, along with key members of the Municipal Business Permits and Licensing Office and the municipal legal office, are currently suspended pending further investigation.

