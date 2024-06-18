Novaliches Diocese Launches Anti-Divorce Law Coalition



MANILA, The Diocese of Novaliches on Tuesday announced the launch of a coalition aimed at opposing the passage of the absolute divorce bill in the country.





According to Philippines News Agency, the Super Coalition Against Divorce (SCAD) is composed of different national and local lay organizations whose common advocacy is to block the bill’s passage. “The purpose of this significant gathering was to unify and strategize the collective opposition to the divorce bill being considered by the government,” the statement said. SCAD includes Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas, Couples for Christ, Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines Inc., Live Christ, Share Christ, and Novaliches Ecumenical Fellowship, among others.





The Diocese added that each group brought unique perspectives and insights, reflecting a broad spectrum of religious and family-oriented organizations committed to preserving the sanctity of marriage. The group’s initial agenda is to discuss the potential societal impacts of legalizing divorce, its moral and ethical implications, and the formulation of a cohesive plan to advocate against the bill.





The Diocese is the lead convenor of the organization, while it will be headed by Lay Coordinator Demy Chavez from its Commission on Family and Life. Last May 22, the House of Representatives approved on final reading the proposed measure on absolute divorce. While the bill has been transmitted to the Senate, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said the bill is not among the chamber’s priorities.





The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) staunchly opposed the legalization of divorce in the country.

