North Cotabato Farmers Receive Land Titles from Department of Agrarian Reform

MAKILALA, NORTH COTABATO — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in North Cotabato has officially awarded land titles to two agrarian reform beneficiaries, marking a significant milestone in their journey toward land ownership. The ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, was part of a broader effort to support and empower local farmers.

According to Philippines News Agency, the land titles were personally delivered to the beneficiaries at their residences in Makilala town by the agency's personnel. Lisette Caasi, the municipal agrarian reform program officer, stated, "The land titles are proof that they are now the owners of the lands they were tilling." The certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) relate to a 4.2967-hectare landholding formerly owned by the Philippine National Bank and now transferred to Salipada Landas and Alberto Saway of Barangay Buhay.

The initiative is in line with Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III’s policy to make the government's services more accessible to farmers, providing them with the means to secure their livelihoods. Caasi emphasized the broader implications of the ceremony, noting, "This simple deed gives hope to our people that the DAR is doing its best to help the ARBs realize their dreams of owning lands."

Beyond the provision of land titles, Caasi highlighted that DAR's commitment extends to comprehensive support for agrarian reform beneficiaries. This includes access to financial aid, farm machinery, training opportunities, and infrastructure facilities, ensuring that the beneficiaries have the resources they need to thrive.