NorMin Police Seize P12-M Smuggled Cigarettes in 5-Month Operations



CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Units under the Police Regional Office (PRO) 10 (Northern Mindanao) seized PHP12 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from January to May this year.





According to Philippines News Agency, PRO-10 conducted nine operations in collaboration with other government agencies, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects linked to the smuggled cigarette trade during this period. PRO-10 Director Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr. stated that the confiscated cigarettes were intercepted at key entry points and transport routes in Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Iligan City, and this city. “PRO-10 remains resolute in its mission to protect our communities from the harmful effects of smuggled products,” he said.





Layug also highlighted that the operations were the result of intelligence gathering and collaboration with the community. Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, has directed a continuing crackdown on smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes, as such activities undermine government revenues and pose serious health risks to the public.

