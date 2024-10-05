No Filipino hurt in latest Houthi attack in Red Sea – DFA



MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said no Filipino has been reported hurt in the Houthi’s latest attack on an oil tanker in the Red Sea.

At the Saturday News Forum, DFA Undersecretary for Migration Eduardo Jose De Vega said the department is still verifying if a Filipino crew was on board the Panama-flagged Cordelia Moon when it was struck by a Houthi drone vessel on Tuesday.

‘Iyong sa latest attack, we’re checking kung may Filipinos sa ship na ‘yon. Luckily, walang Filipino, so far, sa latest act na alam namin (On the latest attack, we are still checking if any Filipino was on board that ship. Luckily, no Filipino has been hurt in that attack, as far as we know),’ he said.

The Houthis released footage of their attack on Cordelia Moon, which was hit by missiles and an unmanned boat, saying it was part of their operation against ‘American and British ships.’

According to De Vega, Filipinos are given the option to refuse to sail in the Red Sea, with the manning agency obligated to inform the

seafarer that their vessel would be plying the area.

This key international trade route has been under assault since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October 2023, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels relentlessly targeting Israel-linked commercial vessels.

In November, it seized the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader and has since been holding hostage its crew members. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency