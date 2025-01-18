New Students Welcomed at Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur’an Institute



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur’an Institute has commenced its new academic session for 1446 Hijrah / 2025, welcoming a fresh cohort of students. In a formal speech, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs emphasized the profound responsibility and privilege associated with being a hafiz or hafizah. He underscored that students are not only tasked with memorizing the Quran but also with embodying its teachings in their daily lives.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan addressed the incoming students, urging them to develop their potential further. He encouraged them to enhance their academic pursuits and deepen their understanding of the Quran, as well as gain other beneficial knowledge. This year, 29 male and 42 female students have been admitted at the secondary level. The event also marked the launch of the ‘GenQu Academy’ Apps, a new tool designed to facilitate easier and more effective Quran learning and memorization.

