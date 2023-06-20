New Rizal monument, Tanghalang Meycaueño unveiled in Bulacan

The city government of Meycauayan has unveiled the monument of Dr. Jose P. Rizal and has launched the Tanghalang Meycaueño at its new city hall on the commemoration of the 162nd birthday of the national hero on Monday. The city's inauguration of the seven-foot Rizal monument was led by Meycauayan City Mayor Henry Villarica, Meycauayan City Vice Mayor Josefina Violago, Bulacan 4th District Rep. Linabelle Villarica, Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando, and Bulacan Vice Gov. Alex Castro. Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, who is from this city, also graced the event. Rep. Villarica said the new Rizal figure, erected outside the new city hall grounds and can be seen when passing through the McArthur Highway, is a pride of Meycauayan as this is the first sculpture of Frederic 'Fred' Caedo in this city. Fred Caedo is the grandson of sculptor Anastacio Caedo, whose famous works include the MacArthur Landing site in Leyte, the monument of Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr. in Makati City, the Bonifacio Monument in Balintawak, and a number of bust figures and monuments of Rizal including those in the Philippine embassies in Belgium and Germany, among others. 'The family of Rizal is a good family of ours since my grandfather's time. In 1978, the German government commissioned our family, with my dad and lolo (grandfather) to make a Rizal that will be known in the world… They saw the works of my grandfather and they liked their works,' Caedo shared to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on the sidelines of the unveiling. He added that a seven- to eight-footer statues are being completed in seven to eight months, but the seven-foot bronze monument of Rizal in Meycauayan City was delivered in three months. 'We are more detailed, especially the eyes because it should show emotion. And then the movement, they do action and not just straight. We're moving not in a traditional, we're now doing more (figures) with emotion and motion,' Caedo said. In his speech, Mayor Villarica said Rizal's monument in the city aimed to inspire Meycaueños that anyone can contribute to the nation using one's abilities. Boosting city's culture and arts On the commemoration of Rizal's birth anniversary, the city government also launched the Tanghalang Meycaueño, a venue for performing arts to promote the talents of the city. Senator Loren Legarda was the guest of honor during the inauguration of the Tanghalang Meycaueño. The Philippine Madrigal Singers was also the first to perform in the newly launched theater hall. 'We want the Tanghalang Meycaueño to be the venue for recitals of dancers, singers, musicians, concerts, stage plays, musicals, balagtasan (poetic competition), and other cultural events. Through this hall, we also dream to discover new talents, especially the youth,' Rep. Villarica said in Filipino.

Source: Philippines News Agency