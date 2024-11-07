New Reference Book on Islamic Family Law Launched at National Sports Complex.



Berakas: The public, particularly law students, have a new resource in Islamic Family Law with the launch of the book “Bunga Rampai: Undang-Undang Keluarga Islam.” The event took place on the morning of November 7th at the Indoor Stadium within the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the book’s launch was officiated by Dayang Hajah Haireni binti Haji Awang Damit, the Acting Director of the Language and Literature Bureau. The book is authored by Encik Mohammad Shahray Zulkifli, a former Syarie lawyer with over two decades of service in the country. The book’s content focuses on cases from both the country and Malaysia, providing valuable insights and references for those studying or practicing Islamic Family Law.