New Patriotic Song ‘Pamana’ Debuts in Milan to Rally Filipinos on Maritime Sovereignty

MILAN— A new patriotic song titled 'Pamana' aimed at inspiring Filipinos to defend their national interests in the South China Sea was recently launched in Milan. The song emerges amid increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, calling for unity and action among Filipinos worldwide.

According to Philippines News Agency, the song was co-written with Kapampangan soprano Ma. Felisa Leigh Jocson and composed by Baguio-based Bing Pablico. Cato emphasized that 'Pamana' was created in response to the recent troubling developments in the West Philippine Sea, highlighting the need for collective Filipino resolve to safeguard their maritime territories.

The song debuted at the Sandiwa Fiesta Europa held at Parco Idroscalo in Milan on June 30, where it was first introduced to an audience of approximately 15,000 Filipinos through an MTV recorded by Jocson in the Philippines. It was performed live shortly thereafter during the Amici Per Sempre III concert on July 6, 2024, commemorating the 77th anniversary of Philippine-Italian diplomatic relations. The live performance featured Jocson, baritone Joseleo Logdat, and Koro Hiraya, further solidifying the song's message of national pride and vigilance.