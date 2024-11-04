New Mono-Ply Plated Steel Coins in Circulation by Brunei Darussalam Central Bank.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) has announced the introduction of a new metal composition for the coins in circulation. These newly introduced coins will be made from mono-ply plated steel, replacing the current homogenous cupronickel metal composition.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the BDCB stated that the new coins will feature a single, thick layer of plated metal over steel. This advanced plating technology aims to ensure the coins possess greater durability, strength, and safety. Importantly, the size, weight, and design of the new coins will remain consistent with the existing coins. The BDCB also confirmed that all previously issued coins will remain as legal tender and can still be used alongside the new coins. As the institution responsible for issuing Brunei Darussalam’s currency, the BDCB emphasizes its commitment to maintaining banknotes and coins that meet high standards of quality, durability, and security. For further details, individuals are encouraged t

o visit the BDCB or follow their Instagram account, @entralbank.brunei.