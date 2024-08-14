Negros Occidental Cracks Down on Sale of Illegally Caught Fish in Food Terminal

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL - The provincial government of Negros Occidental has enforced a ban on the sale of illegally obtained fish at its food terminal market, following the recent discovery of approximately 180 kilograms of dynamite-caught fish.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the Coast Guard Station - Northern Negros Occidental, the enforcement came after a joint operation by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine National Police intercepted six boxes of golden trevally, locally known as 'badlon,' valued at about PHP50,000. The operation, conducted on Sunday, led to the issuance of a directive by the Economic Enterprise Development Department (EEDD) to all market tenants, suppliers, and fish traders on Monday.

Despite the seizure, authorities have not yet identified the source of the illegal catch, as the fish were found abandoned. A spot examination by BFAR fish examiner Arlan Mirambel confirmed the use of explosives in capturing the fish.

Omega Ciocon, EEDD focal person for the food terminal market, emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable fishing practices in a memorandum order. “The Food Terminal Market of Negros Occidental (FTMON) is dedicated to maintaining the integrity and sustainability of our fisheries, and we require your full cooperation in this endeavor. No illegally caught or taken fish shall be tolerated within the FTMON,” Ciocon stated. She added that the province would continue to work closely with law enforcement and regulatory agencies to ensure compliance with the law and prevent illegal fish from entering the market.