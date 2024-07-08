NEDA and BSP Chiefs Advocate for DAP’s Role in Advancing Government Innovation

QUEZON CITY — At a recent stakeholder appreciation dinner marking its 51st anniversary, the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) was praised for its role in enhancing public service innovation and efficiency.

According to Philippines News Agency, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, who also chairs the DAP Board of Trustees, expressed optimism about DAP’s continuing influence on governmental functions. He highlighted the academy’s significant contributions as a capacity builder and a catalyst for public sector innovation. The attachment of DAP to NEDA through Executive Order No. 45 in 2023 was a strategic move to align DAP’s efforts with national development strategies, Balisacan explained. He outlined DAP’s crucial roles as a think tank, a capacity builder for public and private sectors, and a promoter of partnerships for policy integration.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. also acknowledged DAP’s contributions, noting the institution's pivotal role in addressing pressing national challenges such as agricultural productivity, educational standards, financial inclusion, and climate change resilience. He emphasized the need for innovative solutions in these areas, which DAP is well-positioned to support.

In response, DAP reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation, shaping new government policies, and fostering excellence in leadership and management, aiming to continue its legacy of public sector improvement.