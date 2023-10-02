NDRRMC activates emergency response protocols for Jenny

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) activated its emergency preparedness response (EPR) protocols in regions that might be affected by Typhoon Jenny, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday night. 'The Office of Civil Defense (OCD), this afternoon (Sunday) convened the NDRRMC with the concerned RDRRMCs (regional DRMMCs) for a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meeting for (Typhoon) Jenny. We continue to coordinate with different agencies and our regional counterparts to prepare and provide ample response, ensuring that all necessary measures are in place from the national down to the local level,' OCD administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said in a statement. The activation of these EPR protocols complies with the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. to ensure the safety of communities that will be affected and to immediately provide response services in case of emergency, Nepomuceno said. EPR protocols are sets of actions that must be undertaken by national government agencies and local government units before the onslaught of the storm and during response operations. The OCD chief also said anticipated needs of the regions were also tackled during the meeting. 'OCD regional offices and the RDRRMCs are all prepared for this weather disturbance. No major needs are required from the national government at this moment," Nepomuceno said. He added that the OCD will closely coordinate with its regional counterparts and other government agencies as it monitors the effects of the typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency