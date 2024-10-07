NDA wants return of gov’t milk feeding program to its helm



Manila: The National Dairy Authority (NDA) on Monday expressed desire to regain supervision of the government’s school-based milk feeding program.

The program is currently under the Department of Education (DepEd) with a budget of nearly PHP2 billion.

‘Kami po mismo ang nakakaalam kung nasaan ang magaganda at mas maraming source ng gatas. At ito ay makakapagpagaan ng trabaho ng DepEd (We know more sources of good quality milk. And this will help ease the workload) of DepEd,’ NDA Administrator Marcus Antonius Andaya said in an interview.

Andaya said the NDA is even requesting a budget hike for 2025 since the program can help benefit local farmers.

‘Gusto rin namin palakasin ang (We also want to strengthen the) milk feeding program dahil ang milk feeding program po natin ay isa sa pinakamalakas na source ng livelihood ng ating mga (because it is one of the biggest sources of livelihood of our) farmers,’ he added.

The NDA has also requested around PHP250 million additional funds for the importation of dairy

cattle, which will be placed in their five stock farms expected to be operational in 2025.

Each of the five stock farms can accommodate up to 150 heads of dairy cattle, he said.

Andaya made the remark after the National Federation of Dairy Farmers and Stakeholders’ Association (Dairy NatFed) requested Education Secretary Sonny Angara to revert the program’s management to NDA on Oct. 4.

Dairy NatFed president Danilo Fausto said the reversion would mean a ‘more efficient’ implementation, while relieving teachers and non-teaching staff of extra workload.

“In this light and in order to have an effective and smooth implementation of the program, we would like to request the Honorable Secretary of DepEd to allow and delegate to the NDA the implementation of the milk feeding program of the government which is currently being done through the DepEd, provided however, that the PCC (Philippine Carabao Center) managed dairy cooperatives will be allowed equal treatment to participate in the program under NDA in accor

dance with their production capacities,” he said in a separate statement.

‘Part of NDA’s mandate is to encourage the integration of dairy production and local milk and the distribution of dairy products into various rural livelihood and nutrition programs.’

Under Republic Act 11037 or the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act, national government agencies should work with the Department of Agriculture, NDA, PCC, and Cooperative Development Authority for the incorporation of fresh milk and fresh milk-based products in fortified meals.

Andaya said the DepEd is reviewing the proposal.

Source: Philippines News Agency