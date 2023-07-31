NCR positivity rate down to 2.7% – OCTA

The positivity rate for Covid-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) decreased to 2.7 percent as of July 29, lower than the 3.3 percent reported a week before, OCTA Research Group Fellow Dr. Guido David said on Monday. 'Low positivity rates (were) measured in Bulacan (3.2 percent), Cavite, (3.8 percent from last week's 17.6 percent), La Union, (3.2 percent), Pampanga (4.5 percent), Quezon (2.4 percent) and Rizal (2.1 percent),' he said over Twitter. 'Upticks observed in Batangas, Isabela, Tarlac, Zambales," he added. Other provinces where the positivity rate declined include Bataan (from 12.6 percent to 7.8 percent), Benguet (from 11.6 percent to 6.2 percent), Cagayan (from 12 percent to 8.3 percent), Camarines Sur (from 19.4 percent to 16.8 percent), La Union (from 3.5 percent to 3.2 percent), Laguna (from 5.5 percent to 5.2 percent), Oriental Mindoro (from 10 percent to 7.5 percent), Palawan (from 8.4 percent to 6.4 percent), Pampanga (from 6 percent to 4.5 percent), Pangasinan (from 8.7 percent to 6.2 percent), Quezon (from 3.7 percent to 2.4 percent), and Rizal (from 5.2 percent to 2.1 percent). As of July 30, the Department of Health logged 167 new cases bringing the overall tally to 4,172,920 with 4,427 active cases. About 269 new recoveries were recorded which increased the total number to 4,101,900. Ten new deaths were reported so the total number of Covid-19 fatalities increased to 66,592

Source: Philippines News Agency