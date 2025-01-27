National Level Isra’ & Mi’raj Celebration Commemorates Prophet Muhammad’s Journey



Berakas: The National Level Isra’ Mi’raj celebration for 1446 Hijrah took place under the theme ‘Sembahyang Mencerdaskan Minda’ or Prayer Enlightens the Mind. This event commemorates the significant occasion in the life of Prophet Muhammad SAW, marking the moment when the commandment to perform five daily prayers was made obligatory by Allah Subhanahu SWT for the Prophet and the Muslim community. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam graced the event at the International Convention Centre in Berakas, accompanied by His Majesty’s sons and brother, including His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah.





According to Radio Television Brunei, His Majesty was greeted upon arrival by several distinguished figures, including Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris bin Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar, Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara; Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Minister of Home Affairs; and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development.





The event featured the reading of Holy Verses from the Al-Quran by Awang Abdul Qawiyyel Azeez bin Haji Abdul Rajid, followed by a Tadabbur Al-Quran video clip delivered by Awang Fariszal bin Ali. In his welcoming address, the Minister of Religious Affairs highlighted the significance of the Isra’ Mi’raj event in enhancing religious appreciation. He noted that religious teachings and understanding, instilled through both formal and informal education and enriched by widespread dakwah, play a crucial role in helping both current and future generations develop a strong comprehension and correct religious beliefs aligned with the country’s primary school of thought.





The celebration was further enlivened by the mass recital of Selawat Tafrijiyah and Selawat Ibrahimiah. In a Special Talk, Professor Ustaz Doctor Haji Abdul Somad, an invited speaker from the Republic of Indonesia, emphasized that specific recitations and movements in prayers have the power to enlighten the mind.





The Doa Selamat was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti. Co-organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Development, and Syarikat Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sendirian Berhad, the Isra’ Mi’raj celebration was held to derive lessons from each event it commemorates.

