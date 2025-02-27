General

National Day Celebration at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School

Bandar Seri Begawan: Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School held a National Day Celebration. It took place at the said school, 27th February morning.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the event not only celebrated National Day but also aimed to instil a sense of patriotic spirit among students. The celebration included activities such as the formation of the number 41 and the reading of the National Day oath.

