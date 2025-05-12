MS ABDB and Shah United Secure Victories in Brunei Elite Futsal League



Bandar Seri Begawan: The MS ABDB and Shah United both emerged victorious in their latest matches at the Brunei Elite Futsal League, held at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam Sports Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the MS ABDB faced off against KAMPONG BUANGKOK FC, a club from Singapore, in a thrilling encounter that concluded with a scoreline of 9-6 in favor of the Bruneian team. This victory allowed MS ABDB to secure three points in the league standings.

In another match, Shah United delivered a strong performance against ARBISHAM, achieving a decisive 7-3 win. This match also took place at the Universiti Brunei Darussalam Sports Complex on the night of May 11. With this win, Shah United also added three points to their tally in the league standings.

Both teams’ victories add to the competitive landscape of the Brunei Elite Futsal League as they continue their pursuit of the championship.