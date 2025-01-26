Mosque Youth Gain Insight into Pineapple Farming Through Educational Visit



Bandar Seri Begawan: In conjunction with the Day of Action, the Mosque Affairs Department, through the Youth Affairs Section and the takmir committee of Pengiran Muda Abdul Malik Mosque, Kampung Tungku Katok, in collaboration with the Ashabul Halim and the Pineapple Farm of the Kampung Tungku Katok Village Consultative Council, organized an educational visit to a local pineapple farm. The initiative aimed to provide nationwide mosque youth with practical knowledge and experience in pineapple farming.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit served to illustrate how the agricultural industry can be a viable source of income for individuals interested in pursuing agriculture. The event underscored the potential opportunities available within the agricultural sector, encouraging mosque youth to explore farming as a career path.

