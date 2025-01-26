General

Mosque Youth Gain Insight into Pineapple Farming Through Educational Visit

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: In conjunction with the Day of Action, the Mosque Affairs Department, through the Youth Affairs Section and the takmir committee of Pengiran Muda Abdul Malik Mosque, Kampung Tungku Katok, in collaboration with the Ashabul Halim and the Pineapple Farm of the Kampung Tungku Katok Village Consultative Council, organized an educational visit to a local pineapple farm. The initiative aimed to provide nationwide mosque youth with practical knowledge and experience in pineapple farming.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit served to illustrate how the agricultural industry can be a viable source of income for individuals interested in pursuing agriculture. The event underscored the potential opportunities available within the agricultural sector, encouraging mosque youth to explore farming as a career path.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Using Recyclable Materials to Produce Long-Lasting Furniture

2 days ago

Pre-Wedding Course Venue Change in Brunei Muara District

2 days ago

Kampung Penanjong Hosts Recreational Briskwalk for Health Awareness

2 days ago

Brunei Sultan Sends Congratulations to Indian Leaders on Republic Day

2 days ago
Back to top button