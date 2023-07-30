More rains expected due to Falcon-induced ‘habagat’

The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Falcon will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days. The center of Falcon was estimated based on all available data at 1,190 km east of Northern Luzon, as of the 5 a.m. Sunday bulletin of state weather bureau PAGASA. Falcon is forecast to steadily intensify within the next three days. It is forecast to become a typhoon between late Sunday evening or Monday early morning and reach its peak intensity on Tuesday. On the track forecast, the tropical storm may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday evening or Tuesday early morning. The hoisting of Wind Signal due to Falcon over any locality in the country remains unlikely based on the current forecast scenario. However, the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring gusty conditions over the following areas, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds: Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Western Visayas. Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected

Source: Philippines News Agency