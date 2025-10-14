MISTRAS Group Partnering with Villari to Offer Wireless Crack-Detection Sensors for Critical Steel Assets

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, today announced it is partnering with Villari, a technology provider offering continuous visibility into fatigue and crack growth through a globally certified wireless crack-detection system for steel structures. The collaboration enables MISTRAS to offer Villari’s sensor technology to customers with any steel structure susceptible to cracking, advancing continuous, data-driven structural health monitoring and proactive maintenance.

The Villari system is the only wireless monitoring technology known to detect fatigue crack growth through passive magnetic flux leakage, identifying cracks earlier than traditional NDE methods. This capability gives MISTRAS customers access to continuous, real-time insight into asset health through an integrated solution that combines Villari’s proven sensor technology with MISTRAS’ expertise in continuous monitoring and data analytics, reducing the need for manual inspection while improving safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

“Building on MISTRAS’ long-established expertise in continuous monitoring technology, this collaboration enhances how operators manage the health and reliability of their critical assets,” said Jonathan Burns, Vice President, Monitoring Technologies, MISTRAS Group. “By integrating Villari’s certified wireless crack-detection technology with our proven monitoring solutions, customers gain a continuous view of asset integrity that helps them take action before minor defects become critical or confidently plan maintenance to maintain operational safety and uptime. Together, we’re helping customers minimize unplanned downtime, optimize inspection and repair intervals, and extend asset life across wind turbines, bridges, cranes, and more.”

“At Villari, our mission is to empower asset owners with real-time insights into the integrity of their critical steel structures,” said Olivier Baas, CEO & Founder, Villari. “By partnering with MISTRAS, we can bring our technology to a wider range of industries and geographies, combining their deep expertise in asset integrity and inspection solutions with our wireless monitoring system to help customers ensure safety, protect uptime and improve efficiency and sustainability.”

Proven Applications Across Critical Industries

MISTRAS, a leader in data-centric asset integrity and continuous monitoring solutions, integrates advanced sensor technologies within its broader Data Solutions ecosystem to provide customers with real-time intelligence on asset condition and performance. These wireless sensors add another layer of insight to predictive maintenance programs, enabling customers to stay ahead of potential failures, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend the life of critical infrastructure.

Wind turbines: Online monitoring of crack sensitive locations of bedding plates and pitch bearing outer rings, circumferential tower welds and any manufacturing weld defects.

Oil & Gas: Early detection of fatigue and crack propagation in offshore structural supports, cranes, and aerial pipeline crossings located in non-ATEX environments

Bridges & Infrastructure: Early detection of sub-surface or toe/root-initiated cracks to inform maintenance timing and extend service life.

Ports & Terminals: Continuous monitoring on ship-to-shore and overhead cranes to identify fatigue damage and reduce operational risk.

Steel Manufacturing: 24/7 insights on high-stress components to improve uptime and safety in demanding production environments.

About MISTRAS Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

About Villari

Designed for steel structures that keep industries moving, Villari provides continuous visibility into fatigue and crack growth, helping operators avoid unplanned downtime, plan maintenance and repairs better and make smart investment choices through extending the life of critical steel assets with confidence. Villari’s wireless sensor technology is trusted by leading operators across ports, industrial, infrastructure, and other sectors, supporting critical assets in over a dozen countries worldwide. Learn more at villari-technology.com.

