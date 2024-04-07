Mirra Hanna Employment Agency and Al-Afiah Hotel Collaborate for Charity Event

Bandar Seri Begawan - A charity event, combining the reading of Doa Tahlil and Arwah with a donation presentation ceremony for orphans, was held at Al-Afiah Hotel on April 6th, late afternoon. Organized by Mirra Hanna Employment Agency in collaboration with Al-Afiah Hotel, the event aimed to support selected orphans from the Brunei Muara District during the Ramadan period.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the donations were presented by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Johan Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Adanan bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Seri Setia Haji Mohd Yusuf, a Member of the Legislative Council, and Pengiran Ameer Mubarak bin Pengiran Haji Hisham, Acting Brunei Muara District Officer. The initiative reflects the community's spirit of giving and support for those in need, enhancing the welfare of orphans within the district.