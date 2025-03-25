Ministry of Religious Affairs Hosts Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony at An-Na’im Mosque



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Religious Affairs held a Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony at An-Na’im Mosque in Kampung Panchor Mengkubau. This event marked the completion of the Tadarus Ceremony, a significant religious observance conducted by the Ministry at mosques across the country. The ceremony took place on the afternoon of 24th March.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs. This was followed by the Tadabbur Al-Qur’an, an interpretation and reflection on the Quranic verses. The ceremony was attended by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, highlighting the importance of the event within the religious community.





The Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony is part of a series of religious and charitable activities organized during Ramadhan to foster spiritual growth and community engagement. The Ministry’s efforts to hold such ceremonies aim to enrich the spiritual experience for participants and observers, emphasizing the values of unity and worship during the holy month.

